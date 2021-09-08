Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Shares Down 2.1%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. 278,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 316,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

