Gries Financial LLC Sells 243 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. 136,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,532. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

