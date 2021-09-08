Gries Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,754. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

