Gries Financial LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after acquiring an additional 328,949 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $9,074,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

