Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 81,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

