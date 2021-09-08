Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NYSE GEF opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

