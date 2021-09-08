GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $17,665.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.69 or 0.07106513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,879.17 or 0.99664362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.66 or 0.00726365 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,263,529 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

