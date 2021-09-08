Graphlinq Protocol Hits Market Cap of $7.30 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $413,732.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00152067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.28 or 0.00728478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043176 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

