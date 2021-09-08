GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Brokerages predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.50 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $115.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $500.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%.

GPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lowered GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP Strategies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

