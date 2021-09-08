Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £314.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.35. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 116 ($1.52).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday.

