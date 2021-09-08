Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post sales of $254.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.97 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.39 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.62. 279,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.90.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.