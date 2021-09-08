Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752,440. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.