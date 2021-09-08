Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $557,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EEMV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 140,379 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

