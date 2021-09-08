Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.0% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.40. 268,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,211. The company has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

