Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.15 (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:GWI opened at GBX 6.12 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.56 million and a P/E ratio of -29.24.
About Globalworth Real Estate Investments
