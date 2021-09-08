Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.15 (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GWI opened at GBX 6.12 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.56 million and a P/E ratio of -29.24.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

