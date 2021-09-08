Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 477,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,023,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

GSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.02.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 64.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 20.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

