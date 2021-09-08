Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.18 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

