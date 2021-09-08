Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.70. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 232 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,753,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

