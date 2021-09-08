Glenn A. Sampson Sells 3,439 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $98,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 16,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fathom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.