Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 337.60 ($4.41) on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 534.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.94 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

