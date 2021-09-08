Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,813,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 142,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 150,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,145 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

