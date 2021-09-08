Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0426

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $32.78 million and $11.49 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.19 or 0.00740365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

