Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

