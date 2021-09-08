Gems (GEM) One Day Volume Tops $3,153.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $493,580.82 and approximately $3,153.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00149028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00729501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.