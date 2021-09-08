GAMB Hits Market Capitalization of $13.98 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. GAMB has a market cap of $13.98 million and $610,569.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00744211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043129 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

