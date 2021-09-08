GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,888 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 8.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,206.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.64 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $219.72 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.