GAM Holding AG Sells 4,672 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.86. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.64 and a one year high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

