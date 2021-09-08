GAM Holding AG Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $285,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

