GAM Holding AG Purchases 105,728 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,728 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.