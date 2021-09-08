GAM Holding AG Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,287 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

