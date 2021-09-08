GAM Holding AG Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $476.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.48 and its 200-day moving average is $446.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

