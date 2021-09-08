Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:GAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 314,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,362. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

