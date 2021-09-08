FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Increased by B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 84.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 648,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

