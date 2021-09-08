FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 95,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,251,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 4.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FuelCell Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of FuelCell Energy worth $36,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

