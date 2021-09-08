fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce $143.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.90 million and the lowest is $142.72 million. fuboTV posted sales of $61.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 181,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,156. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

