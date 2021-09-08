Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to report $75.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.78 million. Frontline reported sales of $177.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $400.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

FRO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.