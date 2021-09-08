Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 134.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 1.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 1.41% of Franco-Nevada worth $392,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,245. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

