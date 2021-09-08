Fountain (FTN) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Fountain has a total market cap of $722,188.56 and $6,347.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00153186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00732133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Fountain Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.