Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

