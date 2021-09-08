Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $314.08 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.