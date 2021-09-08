Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 3,950 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 56.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

In related news, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.