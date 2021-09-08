Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 150 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

