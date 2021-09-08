Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $450,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after buying an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,175,000 after buying an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

