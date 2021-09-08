Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

