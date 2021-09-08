Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $74,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

DEA opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

