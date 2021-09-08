Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sun Communities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities stock opened at $206.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.