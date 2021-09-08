ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) to Raise $248 Million in IPO

ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) expects to raise $248 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, September 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 11,000,000 shares at $21.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last year, ForgeRock, Inc. generated $157.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $26 million. The company has a market-cap of $1.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho and HSBC acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BTIG, COWEN, PIPER SANDLER, TRUIST SECURITIES and WILLIAM BLAIR were co-managers.

ForgeRock, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our vision is a world where you never log in again. We help make the digital economy possible. ForgeRock supports billions of identities to help people simply and safely access the connected world—from shopping and banking to accessing company networks to get their work done. We make this possible through a unified and extensive identity platform to enable enterprises to provide exceptional digital user experiences without compromising security and privacy. This allows enterprises to deepen their relationships with customers and increase the productivity of their workforce and partners, while at the same time providing better security and regulatory compliance. We are a next-generation cloud identity company. Our differentiated multi-tenant software-as-a-service, or SaaS, architecture with complete tenant isolation enables enterprise-grade data protection and performance. We maximize performance by not throttling or rate limiting individual customer environments, which can be critical for enterprises especially during large usage spikes, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Our platform is purpose-built for enterprises to create natural and frictionless identity experiences while providing capabilities to secure the enterprise in a Zero Trust environment. We are unique in the identity market due to the combination of: (1) our full suite platform that works for all kinds of identities, integrates with complex environments, and operates at high scale and performance; (2) the availability of our platform through multiple deployment options; and (3) our recognition as a market leader by premier industry analysts. “.

ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and has 758 employees.

