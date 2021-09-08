Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.99.

PDYPY opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.