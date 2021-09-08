FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS FLIDY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

