Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.50

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135.15 ($1.77), with a volume of 83600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.88. The stock has a market cap of £83.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

